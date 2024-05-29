Brown County official accused of trying to get names of potential jurors for his OWI trial

It looks as if a Brown County official’s upcoming trial on drunken driving charges may be moved to Columbus after an allegation he asked a court bailiff for a list of possible jurors that might be called in his case.

Court documents indicate that on May 6, Brown Circuit Court bailiff Michael Foutch contacted Bartholomew Superior Court Judge James Worton, appointed to oversee the case, “regarding contact from the defendant (Brown County commissioner Jerry Lee Pittman) requesting access to the potential jury list in June.”

Pittman, 75, and president of the three-member board of commissioners, is charged with two misdemeanors: operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration between .08 and 0.15. His trial in Brown Circuit Court is scheduled for June 28.

When Morgan County Prosecutor Steve Sonnega, appointed to the case, heard a recording of Pittman’s alleged phone call requesting juror names, he filed a request the same day asking the trial be moved to Bartholomew County.

“The State of Indiana has serious concerns about the potential ability of the defendant to influence the outcome of a jury trial in Brown County, given that his position as a county commissioner gives him power and authority involving potential jurors that is not available to private citizens,” Sonnega’s motion for change of venue states.

He cited concerns about access to non-public court data, confidential information, Pittman’s ability to hire, fire and discipline county employees and other issues. “The State of Indiana believes that the best safeguard to prevent any undue jury tampering or jury influence is to venue this case to Bartholomew County,” Sonnega’s motion states.

A hearing on the request is scheduled for June 21, a week before the trial date. Contacted on Tuesday, Pittman said he had no comment on the development in his case. “I really can’t talk about it because it’s in process and my attorney is handling it.” His lawyer, Gregory Long, didn’t return a phone call seeking comment.

Pittman, a Republican, has been a county commissioner since first being elected in 2016. He lost his recent bid for a third term when Tim Clark beat him by 89 votes in the May Republican primary election.

Pittman’s drunken driving arrest came after a January 2023 incident where his Chevrolet Silverado pickup veered off Petro Road and crashed in a creek. A sheriff’s deputy reported Pittman’s eyes were red, he was unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol at the scene.

A December 2023 trial was postponed. A month later, courts records show, a change of plea hearing was scheduled. A plea agreement reached at the end of February wasn't filed, and the trial was back on the calendar for June 28.

