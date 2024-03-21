Brown County Board approves $3.2 million tourism funds for new ice rink, turf, sports facilities

GREEN BAY - Brown County Board voted to award $3.2 million in tourism grants to seven organizations ranging from $100,000 to $1 million.

The seven groups were selected out of 16 that applied for a part of the tourism grants that was provided by American Rescue Plan Act dollars. Those selected are:

Wisconsin United FC and Cornerstone Community Center got the $1 million they both requested, while the amounts given to the five groups were less than what they applied for. The grant program was created to support local tourism amenities and help the industry recover from COVID-19 shutdowns.

All County Board members voted in support of the recommended groups. Members John Vander Leest and Salvador Sierra were not at the meeting.

The grant program selected groups based on which would be more likely to bring more people to the area to stay in hotels and short-term rentals.

"It was meant to bring more people to Brown County to participate in a variety of activities and put a little money in the coffers with heads in beds so we can pay for some of our wonderful facilities like the KI Center and Resch Center," said Pat Buckley, the County Board president.

Members of the organizations lined up to speak in support of their group at the start of the County Board meeting for nearly two hours.

The other projects that initially applied were:

The nine applicants did not receive funds under Wednesday's vote but more grants could still be on their way.

County Board members Jessica Adams and Patrick Hopkins noted most of the chosen groups were sports-related and asked the Executive Committee to offer funds for Definitely De Pere and the Children's Museum of Green Bay. Board members Patrick Evans, Rich Schadewald, and Hopkins also showed support for funding the Children's Museum. Board member Tom Peters asked to consider additional funding for Backyard Brew.

"I want to make sure we're looking at a well-rounded county as we go on, not specifically all sports," Hopkins said.

County staff scored the applications in five areas and made a recommendation to the county's Executive Committee — made up of Scott Anthes, golf course superintendent; Jeff Flynt, county deputy executive; Matt Kriese, county parks director; Marty Piette, Austin Straubel International Airport director; and Cole Runge, county planning director — for consideration. The committee then made their own recommendations to the County Board for approval. Next, contracts will be made on how they specifically will spend the money.

The county needs to "obligate" the money to all projects by Dec. 31 and applicants must spend the money by Dec. 31, 2026. The total $3.2 million for the program has been allocated, but the Executive Committee is set to discuss possible additional funding requests from the board in its next meeting.

Benita Mathew is a health and county reporter for the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Contact her at bmathew@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Brown County approves tourism grants for sports facilities, community hubs