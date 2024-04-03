Brown County area election results: 2 County Board incumbents ousted, other results

GREEN BAY - Amid a snowstorm, voters turned out to polling places in the Green Bay area to vote in the presidential primary and a slate of candidates for local races.

Several municipal contested races were on the ballot for village boards in the Brown County area, including for Brown County Board. Out of the 26 districts for Brown County Board, just six were contested. Two incumbents were ousted from the board in two districts as newcomers Dixon Wolfe and Katie McDonald successfully won their districts.

In Allouez, voters narrowed down a list of seven candidates to three people they want to sit on the Allouez Village Board.

Here's a look at the unofficial election results in the Brown County area. (i) denotes incumbent. The total number of votes for each candidate is listed. Winners are marked with an asterisk.

Allouez Village Board

One incumbent will return and two newcomers will serve on the Allouez Village Board. Three seats were up for election and there were seven candidates.

Matt Hohner: 742

Raymond Maxwell: 501

Jean Marsch: 1,651*

Charlie Leiterman: 955*

Rob Atwood (i): 1,169*

Will Knaapen: 859

Rich Krieg: 944

Ashwaubenon Village Board

Chris Atkinson will return to represent Wards 7 and 8 on the Ashwaubenon Village Board for another three years.

Chris Atkinson (i): 302*

Drew Kuehl: 244

Brown County Board

In two districts, challengers ousted the incumbents, while all other incumbents kept their seats. Supervisors on Brown County Board serve two-year terms. The board will have four new faces, including unopposed and contested races.

District 1 : Incumbent Ron Antonneau ran unopposed and won 1,556 votes.

District 2 : Incumbent Tom DeWane ran unopposed and won 1,588 votes.

District 3 : Incumbent Andy Nicholson ran unopposed and won 797 votes.

District 4 : Incumbent Emily Jacobson ran unopposed and won 961 votes.

District 5 : Incumbent Dan Theno will keep his seat after he defeated Gloria Jane Eastman. Gloria Jane Eastman: 367 Dan Theno (i): 585*

District 6 : City Council member Steven Campbell was unsuccessful in winning a seat on County Board against incumbent Kathy Lefebvre. Kathy Lefebvre(i): 411* Steven Campbell: 330

District 7 : Incumbent Tom Friberg ran unopposed and won 1,008 votes.

District 8 : Incumbent Megan Borchardt ran unopposed and won 967 votes.

District 9 : Incumbent Patrick Evans ran unopposed and won 1,025 votes.

District 10 : Incumbent John Vander Leest ran unopposed and won 1,535 votes.

District 11 : Incumbent Pat Buckley ran unopposed and won 1,632 votes.

District 12 : Incumbent Kevin Gannon ran unopposed and won 1,361 votes.

District 13 : Incumbent Norbert Dantinne ran unopposed and won 2,089 votes.

District 14 : Incumbent Nick Dagneau will keep his seat on County Board, defeating Latosha Greenleaf. Nick Dagneau (i): 968* Latosha Greenleaf: 812

District 15 : Incumbent Salvador Sierra ran unopposed and won 617 votes.

District 16 : Incumbent Dave Kaster ran unopposed and won 51 votes.

District 17 : Incumbent John Van Dyck ran unopposed and won 2,230 votes.

District 18 : Katie McDonald ousted incumbent Patrick Hopkins by 310 votes. Patrick Hopkins (i): 581 Katie McDonald: 891*

District 19 : Incumbent Jessica Adams ran unopposed and won 2,214 votes.

District 20 : Incumbent Devon Coenen ran unopposed and won 1,579 votes.

District 21 : Incumbent Chris Zirbel ran unopposed and won 1,450 votes.

District 22 : Incumbent Tom Peters ran unopposed and won 1,449 votes.

District 23 : Dixon Wolfe ousted incumbent Raymond Suennen by 139 votes. Raymond Suennen (i): 866 Dixon Wolfe: 1,005*

District 24 : Ross Toellner defeated Vanya Koepke by 145 votes. Ross Toellner: 1,161* Vanya Koepke: 1,016

District 25 : Incumbent Tom Lund ran unopposed and won 1,418 votes.

District 26: Jim Pyle ran unopposed and won 1,340 votes.

Denmark Village Board

Denmark will have a new face, Brandon Ackley, on the Denmark Village Board and two incumbents, Vince Wertel and Jim Steffek, will return for another two years as three seats were up for election.

Vince Wertel (i): 229*

Jim Steffek (i): 255*

Brandon L Ackley: 189*

Jon P Shedlosky: 141

Hobart-Lawrence Municipal Judge

Incumbent Gregg Schreiber defeated Tara Adolph in the race for Hobart-Lawrence municipal judge. He will serve another four-year term.

Gregg Schreiber (i): 1,276*

Tara Adolph: 1,002

Suamico Village Board

There will be one new trustee, Mark Stevens, on the Suamico Village Board and one incumbent, Michelle Eckert, will return for another three year-term as two seats were up for grabs.

Mark D. Stevens: 994*

Michelle Eckert (i): 1,138*

Andy Congdon: 811

Wrightstown Village Board

Newcomer Ryan Roebke won the most votes over all incumbents who ran for trustee on the Wrightstown Village Board. Roebke, Terry Schaeuble, and Julie Sigmund will be on the board for the next two years as three seats were up for election.

Julie Sigmund (i): 424*

Daniel J. Segerstrom (i): 356

Ryan Roebke: 441*

Terry Schaeuble (i): 430*

