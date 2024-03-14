Brown announces new electricity infrastructure projects in NW Ohio

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown has announced that the North Central Electric Cooperative based in Attica, Ohio, was awarded a loan to begin and continue projects that will create affordable and reliable energy in eight Northwest Ohio counties. Brown says electrical improvements in Richland, Crawford, Seneca, Hancock, Wyandot, Wood, Huron and Sandusky counties will create and attract jobs, lower electricity costs for families, prevent power outages, and secure the nation’s energy independence.

“This investment will help the North Central Electric Cooperative improve service and ensure their customers have access to the power needed to attract and create jobs. Electric cooperatives are a key part of our communities and our local economies, and a key part of keeping electric costs low,” said Brown.

This investment was awarded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Rural Development Electric Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee Program. Brown has long been a leader for Ohio’s rural communities and fights to secure crucial funding for USDA grant and loan programs. He is the first Ohioan to serve on the Senate Agriculture Committee in more than 50 years.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: North Central Electric Cooperative awarded USDA loan