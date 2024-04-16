Broward Public Schools Superintendent Peter Licata announces his retirement

Broward Public Schools Superintendent Peter Licata briefly announced “with great sadness” during a School Board meeting Tuesday that he will retire Dec. 31, 2024 for health reasons.

He said he disclosed to board members on December 17, 2023 that he had been receiving treatment for a medical condition. That information stayed secret because it’s protected by Florida law from public record.

“After conferring recently with my doctors, my wife and my four adult children, it is best that I retire from this incredible role as an educator after 30 plus years here in South Florida,” he said. “I’m giving advance notice, so you can properly prepare for the next superintendent.”

