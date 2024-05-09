Broward man opted not to press charges after ex shot him, cops say. Texts changed his mind

A woman shot her ex-boyfriend outside his Broward apartment — and he didn’t want to press charges against her until she sent him threatening text messages hours later, police say.

In the early morning hours of Friday, police responded to an apartment complex at 7001 Environ Blvd in Lauderhill due to a shooting. When they arrived, a man walked out of the front lobby entrance, bleeding from his upper left arm.

He refused to answer any questions at the scene, according to an arrest warrant by Lauderhill police. When he was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, he signed a document that stated he didn’t wish to move forward with the case.

The man felt that way until around 3:30 p.m. when he received a series messages from his ex-girlfriend, the warrant states. Among the texts was a photo of his current girlfriend sleeping inside his apartment.

“I’ll smoke you bro frfr, stop texting me you dead to me,” one of the messages said.

He then called police and told them, from his hospital room, that he now wished to press charges against his ex-girlfriend 31-year-old Sabrina Shawnice Copeland.

Copeland is now facing an attempted murder and burglary charge. Though arrested on Monday, she has since been released from jail on bond.

Before the shooting, Copeland texted him, asking him to come outside, the victim told investigators. When he left his unit, he saw Copeland standing in the hallway with a bottle of alcohol in her hand.

He said he was in a relationship with Copeland for more than a year, but they had broken up three weeks ago, according to the warrant. But Copeland wanted to get back together.

At some point during their meeting, they headed downstairs to the parking lot, the warrant says. The victim told police he took the bottle from Copeland because she — angry that he had “picked” another woman — had tried to hit him with it.

Copeland then hopped into a brown Cadillac CTS and followed her ex as he headed back to his apartment. According to the warrant, she lowered the passenger side window and fired at him.

The bullet struck his left shoulder. He fell to the ground, and fearing for his life, ran into the garage area, the warrant says.

Copeland then broke into her ex’s apartment, snapped a photo of his current girlfriend in bed and took about $2,300, the warrant alleges.

When police called Copeland, she said she couldn’t come talk to them until Monday, the warrant states. She also noted that she had gotten into an “altercation” with her ex.

She told investigators that at some point during the squabble, he tried going for her gun and she “did what she had to do.”