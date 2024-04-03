Broussard couple sentenced to prison for illegal gun sales

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Broussard couple will spend time in prison after being convicted of federal gun charges in a case going back to 2019.

Jeremiah Micah Deare, 40, Sarah Elaine Fogle, 33, were each sentenced yesterday on federal firearms charges. Deare was sentenced to 8 years and 1 month in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release and Fogle was sentenced to 5 years in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

Deare and Fogle were convicted by a federal jury in November 2023 after a nearly week-long trial of conspiring to deal firearms without a license, making false statements in records required to be kept by a licensed firearms dealer, and failing to run required background checks in connection with their unlicensed firearm business located in Lafayette.

Prosecutors said Deare was the owner of Dave’s Gunshop, LLC (Dave’s) and the responsible party for Dave’s Federal Firearms License, which was located in Lafayette. Neither Deare nor Fogle held a Federal Firearms License individually. Witnesses testified that Deare and Fogle engaged in the illegal sale and attempted illegal sale of hundreds of guns out of their residence and at gun shows as an unlicensed business, authorities said.

After the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted a compliance inspection on Aug. 13, 2019, Deare and Fogle were warned for numerous violations, including failing to complete a background check form ATF-4473 (one time), failing to accurately keep acquisition and disposition records for dispositions (67 times), failing to accurately keep acquisition and disposition records for acquisitions (62 times), transferring firearms without having a final response from the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (two times), inaccurate completion of ATF-4473 forms (111 times) and for missing firearms, authorities said.

Deare and Fogle, after being warned, engaged dealing in firearms without a license by buying and selling guns without complying with the recordkeeping and background check requirements required by federal law. Both defendants acquired large quantities of firearms and ammunition from estate sales and other means but would not document the firearms in Dave’s Acquisition & Disposition Book as required by federal law. In addition, firearms brought to Dave’s to be sold on consignment were not logged into Dave’s Acquisition & Disposition Book and were not placed for sale at Dave’s, but rather were taken to various gun shows and sold without background checks in an unlicensed business.

U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said the sentence reflected the fact that Deare and Fogle ignored warnings by the ATF.

“The ATF took the opportunity to counsel the defendants as to their wrongdoing, but the defendants nevertheless ignored ATF, deciding to proceed with their criminal conduct and the court has now held them accountable,” Brown said. “We hope these sentences serve as a deterrent to anyone who considers engaging in such illicit activity going forward.”

“These two defendants are part of fueling the violent crime problem across the country by selling to prohibited persons,” said ATF New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Joshua Jackson. “They have shown a reckless disregard for the federal laws and responsibilities associated with the privilege of possessing a federal firearms license.”

