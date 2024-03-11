Brothers sentenced to prison for trying to kill Carrollton man after they mocked his faith

Two brothers have been convicted and sentenced to prison for trying to kill a man one year ago in Carrollton.

A judge convicted Hector Rodriguez, 56, and Jesus Rodriguez Vicerra, 47, for seriously injuring Gonzalo Garza-Garcia, 35, on March 11, 2023.

According to Carrollton police, the brothers rented a house with Garcia.

Police said Vicerra mocked Garcia’s Christian faith and ripped his Saint Jude pendant from his neck.

The men got into a fistfight and when Garcia tried to leave the property, the brothers followed him into the driveway.

Garcia testified that Rodriguez gave Vicerra a pocket knife and yelled “Kill him.”

Garcia tried to run but Vicerra caught him and stabbed him high on his right arm, slicing an artery.

Garcia ran to a church parking lot and then collapsed.

A University of West Georgia student witnessed the incident and called 911.

Police officers responded and tied a tourniquet on his arm to stop the bleeding enough for him to be life-flighted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for emergency surgery.

The brothers tried to run from police in their truck but were captured after a short chase.

Police said Rodriguez was under the influence of alcohol.

Vicerra had two knives on him, one of which tested positive for Garcia’s DNA.

On March 7, 2024, a jury convicted the brothers of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

A judge sentenced Rodriguez to 20 years in prison followed by 11 years of probation and Vicerra to 30 years in prison.

“This was essentially a hate crime that would have resulted in a murder if not for the quick action of the Carrollton Police Department. I am thankful that this victim will be able to practice his faith freely while these defendants spend decades in Georgia’s prison system,” John Herbert Cranford, Jr., District Attorney for the Coweta Judicial Circuit said.

