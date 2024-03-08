Brothers removed from Boca-area home describe yearslong sexual abuse at mother's hand

Editor's note: This story contains descriptions of child sexual abuse that readers may find disturbing.

WEST PALM BEACH — A boy peeked into his mother's room and felt nauseated by what he saw. His little brother, writhing and crying on the bed, yelled at their mother to stop hurting him. Strangers watched online through an open laptop pointed in the child's direction.

The older brother threw up. It was the same sexual abuse he said he'd endured since he was 9, committed in secret at their home in suburban Boca Raton but broadcast to a paying audience elsewhere. It ended in late November, when the boys visited their father for Thanksgiving and told him of the abuse that began five years earlier.

Their father called 911, triggering a monthslong investigation that ended this week in the arrest of the boys' 38-year-old mother, her 42-year-old boyfriend and her 20-year-old son on multiple charges related to child sexual abuse. The Palm Beach Post is not identifying the defendants in order to protect the identities of the children.

Their arrest reports do not include any statements made by the three adults or speculate on the path that led them to the reported abuse.

The Public Defender's Office is representing the 42-year-old man and, as a practice, does not comment on open cases. An attorney present during the mother and son's first appearance at the county jail did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

PBSO: Repeated payments of $35 to $200 in couples' account

Federal investigators worked with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office to investigate the trio, spending weeks combing through their online accounts and transactions. Investigators did not find footage of the abuse but noted that on the day after their investigation began, someone erased 33 videos from an online account linked to the couple.

The website that hosted the since-deleted videos markets itself as a "moral-free" site for users to "upload your goodies." It warns those who visit it: "If you want to blame someone for the content of this site, blame the freaks of the world — not us."

Investigators found repeated payments to the adults' accounts ranging from $35 to $200. Most had no description listed, with the exception of one recurring transaction labeled "Tech support."

While agents mined the couples' internet history, deputies interviewed the boys again and again, their statements consistent. The children described the flash of a camera that accompanied the abuse and the nightmares they continued to have.

"When we're done, can we talk about happiness?" one boy asked after describing it another time.

Boys told investigators some abuse involved hitting, spitting

The boys said that in addition to sexual abuse, the adults hit, slapped, cursed and spit at them, sometimes yanking them hard enough to leave a bruise. One son recalled holding onto his younger brother's arm while their mother pulled the other arm, intent on dragging him into her room.

"I was crying and sobbing," one boy said. He recalled a particular incident as "the longest night of my life."

The arrest reports are heavily redacted, making it difficult to discern each adult's role in the abuse. One child mentioned that a man who knew what was happening to the children did not defend them, instead locking eyes with them through the mother's open bedroom door and walking away. The reports do not indicate if this man was one of the two facing charges.

During an FBI raid of their home off State Road 7, investigators said they found sex toys, cameras and other recording equipment used to livestream the boys' abuse.

Circuit Judge Donald Hafele denied bail for the three adults during a hearing at the county jail on Wednesday, one day after their arrests. Hafele ordered that if a different judge ever sets bail for the trio, the defendants must show that the money they use to bond out did not come from any illicit activity.

