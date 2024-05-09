Brother and sister eaglets given ‘very fitting’ names in California nest. See them

Two baby bald eagles that hatched from their eggs over a month ago in a Northern California nest now have new and “very fitting” names: Luna and Sol.

The brother and sister eaglets are being raised by parents Liberty and Guardian in a nest at Turtle Bay in Redding since hatching March 26 and March 29.

But they hadn’t been given names until May 8, when the results from a naming contest were released, according to the Facebook group the Friends of the Redding Eagles.

Luna is pictured on the right, and Sol is on the left.

The contest was held so the public could get a chance to come up with names for the two birds, then vote on them.

By the third round, there were three sets of names: Luna and Sol; Victory and Valor; and Legacy and Legend.

Luna and Sol won the contest with 399 votes.

Luna and Sol in the nest on April 21.

Female eaglet named Luna

Terri Lhuillier, the group’s founder and director, told McClatchy News by Facebook message she believes Luna is female and Sol is male by looking at their body and head size, the width and depth of their beaks and their feet size.

Luna is also larger than her brother, Lhuillier said, and female bald eagles in general are more dominant over the males in the nest.

“We have definitely seen (Luna) showing her dominance over her little brother, especially during the first few weeks when they were establishing the pecking order!” Lhuillier said.

Lhuillier said Luna is “large & in charge!”

Luna means moon in several languages, including Latin. In Roman mythology, Luna was the goddess of the moon.

Sol means sun in Latin, Spanish and other languages. Sol represented the sun god in Roman mythology.

And the name appears to be fitting for him.

“He has definitely brought sunshine into all of our lives with his cute antics & his amazing survival skills like lightning fast speed at snagging bites while hiding underneath or beside his Mama or Papa during feedings,” Lhuillier said.

Lhuillier also said the eaglets’ names coincide with the total solar eclipse that happened April 8.

She said “it was such a unifying event that brought people of all ages & all walks of life together in awe & wonder, just like our Redding Eagles do!”

“Yes, very fitting considering the eclipse this year. Love it,” one person commented on Facebook.

