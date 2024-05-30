Their brother died from an overdose. Can the man accused of giving him the drugs be held accountable?

Mike Mundschau has taken the lead on raising awareness about his brother's overdose death in 2020 in Wausau.

Although he was the youngest of nine, Adam Mundschau was the fixer of his family. His siblings knew they could come to him for help, whether they needed a cellphone repaired or a patch sewn for their clothes.

"He was bright," said his brother, Mike Mundschau, 26. "Arguably the brightest one of us."

Since Mike graduated from high school in Wausau in 2016, at least one of his friends has died of a drug overdose every year.

He didn't expect Adam would be next.

In July 2020, Adam overdosed on drugs that prosecutors say were given to him by a man who fled the scene when he realized the 19-year-old wasn't breathing. Despite putting out an arrest warrant for the man, Otha C. Franklin, police closed the case four months later without apprehending him.

Since then, unanswered questions and lack of follow-up from police have left the Wausau family searching for accountability.

Along with the rest of Wisconsin and the country, Marathon County has grappled with a spike in overdoses.

Cases like Adam's highlight an ongoing debate about how best to tackle the problem: While some say people who provide drugs leading to fatal overdoses should be held accountable, groups like the nonprofit Drug Policy Alliance say imposing harsh sentences is counterproductive, and investing in social supports is more effective.

Amid the debate remain those grappling with the loss of their loved ones. Adam's family believes they shouldn't have had to demand the case be reopened, nor should they have had to find out key details themselves.

Last year, Mike began contacting the police department and tagging in them in Facebook posts to demand action.

In January, Wausau Police Department Capt. Benjamin Graham said police renewed efforts to locate Franklin based on "recent contact" with Adam's family. In March, nearly four years after Adam's death, police arrested Franklin in Milwaukee.

According to the amended criminal complaint, Franklin, 46, is now charged with first-degree reckless homicide, accused of supplying the drugs that led to Adam's death. He could face up to 40 years in prison.

"I do believe that justice delayed is justice denied, and the suspect in this case has been on the lam for far too long," Graham said.

Franklin pleaded not guilty this May. His lawyer did not respond to several requests for comment.

But though Adam's family is relieved Franklin is in custody, questions surrounding what happened that night remain.

Adam was known for his pranks but also for his ambition

Adam always wanted to be around his older siblings.

His oldest brother, Charles Mattson, 33, remembers when a 6-year-old Adam stayed as still as he could while hiding under a pile of laundry in his room to be around him and his teenage friends.

Adam was also a prankster.

As a teenager, Adam's brother James Mundschau said he would always steal the food Adam made. That's why Adam deliberately made the nastiest peanut butter and bologna sandwich he could and left it in the kitchen one day.

Brothers (from left to right) James Mundschau, Mike Mundschau, Alex Mundschau, Nick Mundschau and Adam Mundschau play with their nephew at a park in 2011.

"James walks up and takes a big bite out of it, and he's like, 'What? Who would do something like this?'" recalled Nick Mundschau, 23.

At family gatherings, Adam would appear out of nowhere strutting around in his famous bunny suit just to make everyone laugh.

Growing up, the siblings said they didn't have money for things like sports or extracurriculars. Mike said Adam worked hard to "break the cycle."

When he was 17, Adam started the career training program Job Corps to become a carpenter. James said Adam was eager to take any opportunity he could, like becoming the program's shop and barracks manager.

But after Adam completed the program around late 2018, he struggled to land a job.

What happened next is something Adam's siblings said they've seen happen to many others in Wausau.

Someone they knew would be "on the straight and narrow," then you wouldn't hear from them in a month, said Adam's brother, Alex Mundschau, 25. Soon, you'd find out they were using drugs.

Alex said Adam began increasingly using drugs the first couple months after he moved home from Job Corps.

"Then it just spiraled into a habit," Alex said.

That summer, the siblings remember a vacant look in Adam's eyes, accompanied by rapid weight loss. Nick said Adam, who usually shared his same energetic and animated mannerisms, was now quiet and seemed to be on autopilot.

The week before his death, Alex said he pleaded with Adam to "please, for the love of God" stay home with him instead of going out to do drugs. That kept him home for a couple days.

That Friday, Mike said Adam agreed to attend a Narcotics Anonymous meeting with him on Monday.

On the day of the meeting, Mike saw he'd missed four calls from Alex.

"What do you want? I'm at work," Mike said when could finally answer the phone.

"Adam's gone," Alex replied.

At first, Mike wondered how Adam could have left, because he didn't have a car. Then, he realized what Alex meant.

"I was thinking Alex was wrong," Mike said. "I was hoping he was wrong."

What happened the night of July 7, 2020

Adam's family put together the details of the night in bits and pieces.

From police, they learned that Adam was doing drugs that night with his ex-girlfriend and Franklin at her apartment. At some point during the night, the two woke up to find Adam not breathing.

According to the ex-girlfriend's statement to police, she called 911 while Franklin fled. The Journal Sentinel is not naming her because she has not been charged in relation to this case.

Adam's family members said they expected police to swiftly find and question Franklin.

Instead, they said they heard almost nothing for more than two years.

"Nobody ever said, 'Alright, here's what happened. Here's what was going on that night. Here's what we heard. Here's what we figured out,'" Alex said. "We got nothing — no breakdown of the situation."

Court records show Franklin has previously been charged with multiple felonies, dating back to a 1999 burglary conviction. Franklin's charges for cocaine possession, bail jumping and resisting an officer from 2018 are pending.

Last year, Mike spearheaded a push to find out more about his brother's death. He posted updates on Facebook, contacted the media and even researched where Franklin might be living.

It was only after Mike requested the case file last year that he learned that Adam's ex-girlfriend told police she and Franklin saw Adam convulsing earlier that night.

According to the case report, the ex-girlfriend said she noticed Adam having "convulsions/seizure-like activity" at some point in the night. She said Franklin explained Adam was convulsing because the ecstasy he took was laced with heroin.

However, neither of them called 911, according to her statements to police. Instead, she said she fell asleep for an "unknown amount of time."

She told police that when she woke up, she discovered Adam wasn't breathing. She called 911 around 4 a.m. and said Franklin tried giving Adam CPR before leaving with the remaining drugs.

She "was unable to provide a thorough timeline of events," according to police, and told them it was "her fault Adam had started using more serious drugs.”

Adam's family said police never informed them that Franklin and the ex-girlfriend apparently saw Adam seizing before he died.

"We were under the impression that he had just passed away while everyone slept," Mike said.

Brothers Charles Mattson, Alex Mundschau, Nick Mundschau and Mike Mundschau hold photos of their youngest brother, Adam Mundschau, who died of a drug overdose in 2020.

Wisconsin laws protect bystanders who call for help but punish those who provide deadly drugs

The discovery led Adam's siblings to question why police did not take stronger action against Franklin or his ex-girlfriend.

In Wisconsin, people suspected of supplying drugs that lead to a fatal overdose can face a charge of first-degree reckless homicide.

To charge someone with reckless homicide, Marathon County Assistant District Attorney Kyle Mayo said the drugs supplied by the suspect must have played a substantial factor in the victim's death. If the toxicology report shows multiple drugs were responsible for the victim's death, that makes it more difficult to bring charges, he said.

In Adam's case, the toxicology report found that he died from a combination of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and eutylone, which is similar to ecstasy.

Authorities initially issued the arrest warrant for Franklin on suspicion of supplying these drugs.

Graham said the reckless homicide charge against Franklin was added in March based on additional evidence from the toxicology report. He did not describe specifics of the new evidence, stating only that a reckless homicide charge is "rarely issued right away."

Documents do not show any new developments since the case closed in 2020. The Marathon County medical examiner issued the toxicology report in August 2020, less than a month after Adam's death.

Adam's siblings question why law enforcement did not also pursue charges against Adam's ex-girlfriend. Family members recall their relationship as toxic.

She has since been arrested on unrelated charges of theft and domestic abuse and, as of March, is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine. She could not be reached for comment.

Mayo said Wisconsin's Good Samaritan law protects people who render emergency care at the scene of an emergency or accident. The law is intended to make bystanders less hesitant to contact police for help, but does not apply if evidence shows the person delivered the drugs that led to the overdose, Mayo said.

In this case, his ex-girlfriend is not suspected of providing the drugs that led to Adam's overdose. She also stayed until first responders arrived, while Franklin did not.

Resources to investigate overdose deaths spread thin, police say

Graham, the police captain, acknowledged a lapse in "proactive communication" with the Mundschau family over the past three years.

Graham said because fatal and nonfatal overdoses nearly doubled from 22 in 2019 to 40 in 2021, investigative resources have been spread thin. According to Graham, 2020 marked a spike in fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the city. Adam's was one of six overdoses the department responded to that month.

"We had 16 more (overdoses) come in before the end of the year," said Graham.

That, coupled with Franklin fleeing to a different police jurisdiction, complicated the investigation into Adam's death, he said.

Graham said he's been responsive to Mike's recent questions and invited him to discuss the case in person in February.

Mike hasn't followed up on the invite. He said he was reluctant because Graham made the offer in the same email where Graham also said Mike's frequent Facebook posts criticizing the police department could hurt the case.

Mike interpreted Graham's email as an attempt to stop him from hurting the department's image.

Drug overdose investigation expert Steve Junker, a retired Irving Police Department detective, said while he understands police are still learning how to conduct such investigations, a suspect's location should not prolong an arrest.

Junker also said police sitting down with the victim's family while investigating their case, as well as keeping them properly updated, helps combat the stigma that overdose victims are to blame for their deaths.

Junker became a fatal overdose prevention instructor with the University of Texas School of Nursing in 2019 and now teaches a class about conducting overdose death investigations.

Junker has watched departments across the country change how they approach overdose deaths in recent years. Instead of considering the case closed once the overdose is ruled accidental, police are increasingly pursuing in-depth investigations, he said.

"Most officers in the police departments did not investigate overdose deaths," said Junker. "This is a new thing."

Many of Adam Mundschau's friends and family got matching tattoos of Adam's lucky fishing lure in his memory.

Opioid crisis sparks debate about how overdoses should be charged, investigated

Amid the opioid crisis, dozens of states have recently passed legislation to harshen sentencing for people who sell or provide drugs, including Wisconsin.

Last year, Wisconsin law was amended to make providing drugs that lead to a death a Class C felony instead of a Class B felony. The change increased the maximum sentence from 40 to 60 years.

However, advocacy groups like the nonprofit Drug Policy Alliance say criminalizing drug sellers does more harm than good.

According to the nonprofit's 2023 report, studies show that focusing on seller arrests and increased sentences disproportionately affects those at the "lowest levels of the drug-supplying hierarchies." Then, they're quickly replaced by new sellers, which fails to get to the root of the issue.

So-called drug-induced homicide laws also lead to a disproportionate number of arrests of people of color, the report said.

Both the Drug Policy Alliance and the nonprofit Network for Public Health Law call for investment in research-based harm reduction measures instead. One example is increased access to drug checking equipment, like test strips that can alert people about the presence of dangerous substances like fentanyl.

Marathon County has already started changing its approach. Public health outreach coordinator Jenna Flynn said the county is ramping up Narcan training classes and drug take-back events.

And last year, Wausau's police chief told Wisconsin Public Radio that the city won't arrest its way out of drug problems. According to Wisconsin Department of Justice arrest data, the Wausau Police Department arrested half as many people on drug offense charges in 2022 as in 2018.

Junker, the police expert, said he believes in prevention, but he also believes in conducting a thorough investigation.

When Junker first began investigating overdose deaths in 2005, he said police did not always go to the same lengths he did: he would collect evidence, interview witnesses and analyze toxicology reports to find the person responsible for supplying the drugs. Now, Junker teaches other officers to do the same.

Junker starts his classes by showing a presentation with photos of those who have died from an overdose. He said he does this to humanize victims who are too often viewed only as addicts, and not real people with traits besides their drug use.

"I teach these classes because I want families to have closure," Junker said.

Still, even Adam's siblings, who want justice for their brother's death, acknowledge the criminal justice system does not address the heart of the problem.

"It's just, 'Let's get to convictions. Move on to the next one,'" Charles said. "It's not really about trying to fix the situation."

Brothers Alex Mundschau, Mike Mundschau, Charles Mattson and Nick Mundschau are still seeking accountability for their youngest brother, Adam Mundschau, who died of a drug overdose in 2020.

Family wonders if case would have remained closed without their push for answers

On the day of Adam's funeral, his family watched as droves of friends filled the funeral home until a crowd had to start gathering outside.

The funeral wasn't typical, either. Full of jokes and uncontrollable laughter, it became a celebration to remember him, which his family said is exactly what he would've wanted.

"He would've been the first one to crack a joke," said Melissa Mattson, Adam's sister.

While glad Franklin has been taken into custody, Adam's family still wonders if an arrest would have been made, or if the case would have been looked at again, if not for Mike's efforts.

"I feel as if the police department has deliberately kept us in the dark and neglected to do anything until they started being shamed on social media, and definitely having a reporter sniffing around, I feel, kicked it into gear," Mike said after Franklin's arrest.

One reason why Mike felt called to take the lead in the family's search for justice, he said, is the responsibility he felt for what happened to Adam.

After Mike moved out of his family home in 2016, he wasn't able to keep tabs on his younger brother as closely as he wishes he did.

"Guilt and spite, at this point, are kind of what's driving me to try and get this all taken care of, sorted out, and to get some semblance of justice for him," he said.

Quinn Clark is a Public Investigator reporter. She can be emailed at QClark@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wausau man pushes for answers after brother's fatal overdose