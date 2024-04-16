Brother of Carlisle Street victim speaks out

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Following the discovery of Nicole Cuevas’s body, her family continues to struggle with the findings.

28/22 News Reporter Emily Allegrucci sat down for an exclusive interview with the victim’s brother.

It’s been nearly a week since the family of Nicole Cuevas was notified that her body had been found buried at a home on Carlisle Street in Wilkes-Barre.

On Monday, Cuevas’ brother tells 28/22 News what happened leading up to her death, and how the family has been dealing with it.

“My sister had been gone for so long. They found her body and it was beaten and she was strangled and that’s all we knew at the time,” said Paris Scroggins, brother of Nicole Cuevas.

The emotion heard in Paris Scroggins’s voice comes a week after finding out his older sister, Nicole Cuevas, was tortured and brutally murdered at a home on Carlisle Street in Wilkes-Barre last April.

Cuevas’s remains were found buried in the basement of the home in February following her move to wilkes-barre from Michigan in March of 2023.

“My family knew that she was going to Pennsylvania with somebody that she had just met and we did not know that she had any intention on staying there,” Scroggins said.

Scroggins said he trusted his sister was making the right decision, but quickly knew something was wrong, he believed his sister’s new roommates were using her for their money.

“Originally we thought she needed money for a bus ticket, then she called for an additional 800 and we couldn’t get a straight story. Little did we know, they were influencing her stories to get money from the family,” Scroggins continued.

That’s when communication with Cuevas came to a halt.

Scroggins tells 28/22 News they attempted to file a missing persons report in Michigan and Pennsylvania, but nothing came from their efforts until a year later on April 9 when they were told the remains found on Carlisle Street were those of Cuevas.

Police say Cuevas was tortured for weeks by five people who lived in the home which led to her death.

“It was heartbreaking to hear. We knew something was wrong, we just didn’t know it was that. It just became more gruesome from there,” Scroggins added.

As Scroggins and his family continue to grieve the loss of Cuevas, they are fundraising to bring her body home and give her a proper funeral and burial.

“I don’t want my sister to be what happened to her. There’s so much more to Nikki than this. She was a sister, she was a mom, she was a daughter, and we all feel that loss,” said Scroggins.

28/22 News reached out to the Luzerne County District Attorney who says there is no update to the Fox investigation at this time but says he will provide us with new information as it comes.

If you want to help the family of Cuevas during this time, you can head to their GoFundMe page.

