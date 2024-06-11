Broome sheriff looks to increase patrols after second serious crash in 2 days on Route 369

A day after two people and a dog were killed on state Route 369 in the Town of Fenton, two people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on the same road.

Around 5:52 p.m. Saturday, a silver Honda Civic was northbound on Route 369 near the intersection with Rogers Road when the driver failed to negotiate a turn and crossed over into the southbound lane, colliding with a purple SUV, according to the Broome County Sheriff's Office.

Both drivers were hospitalized and treated for serious injuries, the sheriff's office said. No names were released, and there is no update on their conditions.

The sheriff's office reported the driver of the Honda Civic was issued multiple traffic violations as a result of the accident investigation.

Around 9 a.m. Friday morning, the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle fatal head-on crash on state Route 369.

The operator of a BMW sedan, identified as Alexander Erceg, 17, of Port Crane, and the driver of a Honda Civic, Mary Burkhalter, 75, of Conklin, were both pronounced dead at the scene. A dog riding in Conklin's vehicle was also killed, the sheriff's office said.

In response to two serious crashes on the same road in two days, Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said his office will step up activity in that area.

Hunger in the Southern Tier Demand for food services spikes. How the Food Bank of the Southern Tier is responding

"Our patrols have always had a steady presence on Route 369, but in response to these recent accidents, our team will be adding increased proactive patrols and utilizing technology to gather additional data on traffic activity and driving behaviors," Akshar said.

Officials will also look at crash statistics and traffic ticket data from the past several years along that road to help inform decisions made by local municipalities and the state Department of Transportation, he said.

The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene of Saturday's crash by the Port Crane, Chenango Forks, and Chenango Bridge fire companies, Broome Volunteer Emergency Squad, New York State Police and state Department of Transportation.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Two seriously injured in Broome County crash day after double fatal