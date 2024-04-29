Broome-Chenango agency receives state grant

Apr. 29—Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango Inc. will receive $477,650 in state funding, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday.

Greater Opportunities joined 69 other nonprofit human services organizations in receiving part of $25 million in capital grants through the Nonprofit Infrastructure Capital Investment Program, a media release said. Administered by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, NICIP provides capital grants of up to $500,000 to empower nonprofits across the state to undertake projects that improve the delivery of critical services to New Yorkers. Additional NICIP awards will be announced on a rolling basis in the coming months.

The authority received more than 500 applications, which are being processed on a rolling, first-come, first-served basis, the release said. All applications are expected to be reviewed and scored by the end of May 2024 with additional award announcements to follow.

Hochul launched the $60 million NICIP opportunity in October 2023 to make targeted investments throughout the state in capital construction projects that improve the quality, efficiency and accessibility of nonprofit human services organizations that serve New Yorkers, the release said. Qualifying nonprofit organizations are eligible to receive between $50,000 and $500,000 in NICIP funding for reimbursement of eligible capital costs including technology, renovations and expansion of space used for direct program services as well as renovations that enhance energy efficiency or accessibility.

According to Kelly Robertson, deputy director at Greater Opportunities, the organization will install a three-level elevator and HVAC system in a Head Start building in Binghamton.