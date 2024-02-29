Brookville man accused of inappropriately touching girl in Englewood pleads guilty

Feb. 29—A Brookville man faces up to five years in prison for inappropriately touching a girl younger than 13 in Englewood.

Justin Paul Dickerson, 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to four counts of gross sexual imposition, according to plea documents filed Wednesday.

A woman reported to Englewood police Oct. 21, 2022, that her daughter said Dickerson touched her inappropriately, according to a Vandalia Municipal Court affidavit.

During an interview a few days later, the woman told investigators Dickerson admitted to touching the girl as well as other incidents during an Oct. 24 phone call captured on a camera system, according to court records.

Dickerson is known to the girl and her mother.

Dickerson also will be designated a Tier II sex offender, which will require him to register his address every six months for 25 years, when he is sentenced March 13, according to plea documents.