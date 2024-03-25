Brookside Gardens’ rose garden to undergo major renovations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) – The Brookside Gardens’ rose garden is preparing to undergo major renovations starting next month.

The improvements are expected to take about a month to complete and volunteers from Montgomery Blair High School and the nonprofit Friends of Brookside Gardens will be helping with the project.

All of the flowers currently in the garden will be removed and replaced with more sustainable species of roses that will extend the bloom time from May to November.

People rescued from apartment fire in Bowie

“This is 17 individual beds amongst these hardscapes,” assistant director for horticulture for Brookside Gardens Christopher Elenstar said. “So we’re trying to combine that all into one unifying design with having sweeps of perennials going through it, and then still maintaining our rose collection. There will be small pockets of roses that will be a part of our collection; over 30 different species and cultivars.”

Brookside Gardens’ officials say some preliminary work has already started in the garden, but major changes will officially begin next Monday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.