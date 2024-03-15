Brooks Houck wants a separate trial in the Crystal Rogers murder case. Here’s why.

Brooks Houck, who is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Crystal Rogers, wants to be tried separately from the other two men who have been charged in connection with the death of the Bardstown mom.

Kentucky Special Prosecutor Shane Young filed a motion in Nelson Circuit Court Wednesday requesting that one joint trial be held for Houck, Joseph Lawson and Stephen Lawson.

Houck, 42, was indicted in September on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence. Joseph Lawson, 33, and Stephen Lawson, 53, have been indicted on charges of criminal conspiracy to commit murder and complicity to tampering with physical evidence. All three have pleaded not guilty.

Young argued that they “acted in concert to accomplish the murder of Crystal Rogers and to dispose of evidence which would conceal the murder” and said “the facts and evidence surrounding the crimes they are accused of committing are identical, overlapping, and would be admissible if they were tried together or separately.”

He stated in his motion that the grand jury relied on the same facts in indicting each of the three defendants, and he said a joint trial will ensure that the jury will have “the complete picture of what occurred during that time frame and the involvement of each defendant.”

But in a response filed Friday, attorneys for Houck say trying all three men together would violate Houck’s Sixth Amendment rights.

The 24-page document filed by Houck’s attorneys includes excerpts from interviews law enforcement conducted with the Lawsons, which Houck’s attorneys say shows “the bias and pressure to charge Brooks.”

“Police reported to both Lawsons that they were not concerned whether either one of them murdered Crystal Rogers, as long as they agreed to cooperate against Brooks,” the document states.

Stephen Lawson is Joseph Lawson’s father, according to the document filed by Houck’s attorneys.

“Both Lawsons sought to avoid jail time by saying whatever they needed to say to obtain the immunity offer that was dangled in front of them,” the document states.

Being able to show the law enforcement focus on Houck during those interviews and the “inconsistencies” in the other defendants’ statements will be “crucial to Brooks’ defense,” his attorneys argue.

However, they say statements made by the Lawsons “cannot be introduced as evidence against them,” which Houck’s attorneys say would be problematic for his defense. To preserve the rights of each defendant, they must be tried separately, Houck’s attorneys argue.

The special prosecutor, Young, argued in his motion to consolidate the trials that a joint trial would be more efficient, especially since Houck and the Lawsons have all asked for a change of venue.

Houck’s attorneys filed their request to have the trial moved out of Central Kentucky last week, saying “incessant and pervasive local media coverage” would prevent him from getting a fair trial.

“The logistics of moving a case of this nature and size would be monumental,” Young wrote. “Requiring multiple trials in another venue would certainly be a waste of judicial resources when the cases involve the same facts surrounding the same events.”

“While separate trials may be inconvenient, the inconvenience does not outweigh each of these defendants’ constitutional right to a fair trial, especially when such gravely serious charges are involved,” Houck’s attorneys argue in their response.

Young said in his motion that he will present his request to the court at 1 p.m. March 21.

Rogers was reported missing by her mother July 5, 2015. Her body has never been found.

Trial date for Brooks Houck, other suspects set in the case of Crystal Rogers’ death

Who’s involved in the Crystal Rogers case? 12 people to know and how they’re connected

There have been arrests in Crystal Roger’s case, but not these other Kentucky cold cases