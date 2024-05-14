Brooks County man dies from Valdosta shooting

May 14—VALDOSTA — The victim of a Sunday night shooting has died, police said Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Jonathan Antonio Vicks, 32, of Quitman, a Valdosta Police Department statement said. He died Monday afternoon at South Georgia Medical Center.

Police said two other men sought medical treatment for gunshot wounds that may be related to the same incident.

At 11:55 p.m. Sunday, numerous first responders responded to the 300 block of East Hill Avenue after several citizens called E911 to report a shooting, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Vicks unresponsive in the middle of the road with a gunshot wound, the statement said.

While officers were on scene, they were notified that two other men arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

One man left the hospital before officers could get there, and the other refused to cooperate with detectives when they arrived to interview him, police said.

"Our prayers go out to Mr. Vicks' family. Based on surveillance video that has been recovered from the area, we know numerous people were standing around in the parking lot and surrounding area when this tragedy occurred. We are hoping that you come forward if you have any information that may assist us. Give Mr. Vicks' family a sense of why this happened to their loved one," said Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

No more information will be released at this time, the statement said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.