Brooklyn Uber driver shot in head during clash with two men

A 52-year-old Uber driver was shot in the head during a violent clash with two men on a Brooklyn street, police said Friday.

Cops responding to a report of an assault in progress around 10 p.m. Thursday found the victim shot in the head and leg inside his Mercedes van outside an apartment building on Lincoln Place near Underhill Ave. in Prospect Heights, cops said.

EMS rushed the victim to New York Presbyterian-Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he remained in critical condition Friday.

Two men in black hoodies were seen running away from the scene and a firearm was found inside the car, police sources said. No arrests have been made.

It was not immediately clear if the victim was being robbed by the two men when he was shot. A motive was not immediately disclosed.

Cops were scouring the area looking for surveillance footage that could help them identify the two suspects.