Brooklyn Synagogue Cancels Event After 'Kill All Jews' Graffiti Found Inside

A Brooklyn synagogue canceled a speaking event Thursday night after “Kill all Jews” and other anti-Semitic vandalism was found written in a stairwell.

Ilana Glazer of the Comedy Central show “Broad City” was set to interview New York state Senate candidates Andrew Gounardes and Jim Gaughran at the Union Temple in Prospect Heights as part of a “get out the vote” campaign.

But graffiti covering parts of the building in black marker caused Glazer to cancel the event, according to ABC 7. The word “Hitler” was also found written inside the building, the outlet reported.

In a statement to HuffPost, Glazer said this incident would not stop her from continuing to organize events to get out the vote in next week’s elections.

“Last night, we were ready to generate stories and conversations and turn them into action,” Glazer said. “We had beautiful, bright people ready to canvas ― knock on doors for the local elections ― and help candidates who stand up for human rights win. Then, the Generator community experienced, together, how white supremacy, anti-Semitism and racism silences human rights politics and halts progress. But they won’t stop us from communicating, canvassing, and voting. We will continue to learn, organize, and act and make this country as safe for as many people as possible.”

The comedian was referring to The Generator Collective, a civic engagement group that is hosting a series of talks featuring Glazer.

Last Saturday, a gunman killed 11 people and wounded six others at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue. Authorities say the suspect targeted Jews, and social media posts show he had a history of making anti-Semitic statements. Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, who survived the shooting, attended multiple funerals.

“After preparing for five funerals, you get a little verklempt,” Myers told The Associated Press.

There have been no arrests in the Union Temple vandalism case. The NYPD’s hate crime unit is now investigating.

This story has been updated with a statement from Glazer.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misidentified the neighborhood where Union Temple is located.