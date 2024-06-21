Brooklyn straphanger in a rush knocks man into path of oncoming subway train: NYPD

A straphanger in a rush to catch his train on a Brooklyn subway platform knocked a 34-year-old homeless man into the path of an oncoming train, police said Friday.

Emmanuel Paul, 20, was charged with reckless endangerment for sparking the bizarre chain of events at the Jay St.-MetroTech station in downtown Brooklyn.

Paul was hurrying into the station around 11 a.m. Thursday when he jumped over the railing to a flight of stairs leading to the R train platform, police said.

When he landed, he accidentally bumped into the man, knocking him onto the tracks as a train entered the station.

The victim was clipped by the train and dragged several feet down the platform.

He survived the ordeal and was rushed to New York Presbyterian-Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Responding cops took Paul, who lives in Brooklyn, into custody. His arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Friday.