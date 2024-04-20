Brooklyn senior, 74, hospitalized after random attack: NYPD

A stranger struck a 74-year-old man in the back of the head during an apparently random attack in Brooklyn, police said Saturday.

The assault came as unprovoked attacks in the city, particularly in Manhattan, have increased in recent weeks.

The senior was walking near the corner of Ashford St. and Sutter Ave. in East New York about 3:30 p.m. on April 14 when a man in his mid to late 20s stormed up behind him.

The attacker struck the victim in the back of the head with an unknown object “without reason” and ran off, cops said.

The victim suffered a deep cut to the back of the head and was taken to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center for treatment.

Cops have been trying to figure out ways to stop the rash of unprovoked assaults in the city.

Fifty people, mostly women, have been victims of random assaults in Manhattan below 42nd St. over the past month. Several of the attacks have led some of the shocked victims to speak out on TikTok.

So far this year, there have been 95 random assaults reported below 42nd St., a drop of 14 from this time last year, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at a briefing earlier this week.

Out of the 95 victims this year, 50 were women, he said, adding that a majority of the assailants are homeless and have mental health issues.

There is no indication the attacks reported on TikTok have created copycat incidents, Kenny said.

Cops on Saturday released surveillance images of the suspected assailant in the East New York attack in the hopes someone recognizes him. He’s described as Black, about 5-foot, 9-inches, 180 pounds with a slim build and dreadlocks.

When the attack took place, the suspect was wearing a black jacket, red T-shirt, black pants and white and black sneakers, cops said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.