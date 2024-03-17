Brooklyn residents protest proposed homeless shelter: ‘There’s a school right here’

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11)– A proposed homeless shelter in the Gravesend section of Brooklyn has sparked widespread outcry among residents who are citing several safety concerns and quality of life issues.

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets Saturday to push back against the shelter that could house 150 adult men.

“There’s a school right here,” said longtime Gravesend resident Izzy Wu. “There’s a lot of stuff right here. That [shelter] will increase the crime rate so that will make the whole thing get worse and worse. So we had to come here to support a no homeless [shelter].”

Izzy Wu joined the droves of protestors marching down 86th Street in a massive demonstration.

Vivien Tran also lives in the area and said she fears that she won’t feel safe coming home from work at night if the shelter plans move forward.

“I can work late and come home at seven, eight, nine — I feel ok,” said Tran. “But now with the homeless shelter, I don’t think I can take the train anymore. Especially the wintertime when it gets dark quick. I don’t know how I’m going to do it.”

The proposed shelter would be at the site of 2501 86th Street where the developer 86th Street NY LLC plans to build a 32-room hotel. Elected officials said the city then plans to use that hotel to house the adult men, many of whom struggle with addiction and mental health issues.

The officials tell PIX11 News they feel the city’s Department of Social Services should instead invest in creating more affordable housing and focus on addressing the root causes of homelessness, like accessible mental health services and creating more job opportunities.

“It doesn’t help the core problem with these addiction problems, mental health problems,” said New York State Assemblyman Lester Chang. “What they need is long-term treatment and we can repurpose Rikers Island. That’s one one-step solution.”

A spokesperson with the city’s Department of Social Services responded to those concerns saying in part:

“This will be the first shelter in this community district offering New Yorkers experiencing homelessness the critical opportunity to receive quality care as they get back on their feet. As part of our equitable shelter siting approach, we are ensuring that every community has the safety net resources to help their vulnerable neighbors …”

Still, residents are hoping to stop that site from becoming a shelter with a petition that has already garnered more than 20,000 signatures.

