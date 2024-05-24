Brooklyn rappers accused of murder conspiracy join Donald Trump at Bronx rally

Two surprising guests joined Donald Trump onstage at his Thursday night rally in the Bronx.

Rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow — who were indicted last year as part of an investigation into a vast murder conspiracy by two Brooklyn gangs — exchanged warm words with the presumptive GOP presidential nominee in Crotona Park.

Sheff G, known to the government as Michael Williams, was out on bail set last month at $150,000 cash or $1 million bond for conspiracy charges and multiple counts of murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the case covering 27 different acts of violence — including a dozen shootings.

His protege Sleepy Hallow, whose legal name is Tegan Chambers, was out on bail set at $200,000 cash or $150,000 bond for conspiracy charges.

“One thing I want to say. They always gonna whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures. Trump gonna shout the wins for all of us,” Sheff G said into the microphone alongside Trump on Thursday.

Thirty other members of the 8 Trey Crips and the 9 Ways gangs — which allegedly teamed up to wage a yearslong campaign of violence in Brooklyn — were involved in the criminal case against Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said last year.

“Make America Great again,” Chambers said Thursday night.

“I appreciate it. Thank you,” Trump said.

Moments later, the pair left the stage and Trump launched back into campaign talking points.

“I’m thrilled to be back in the city I grew up in, the city I spent my life in, the city I helped build and the city that we all love,” he said earlier in the night, going on to repeat his tough-on-crime messages.