Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero lines up new TV role

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero has lined up her next TV role in NBC drama Grosse Pointe Garden Society.

The actor, best known for her role as Amy Santiago on the hit sitcom, has been cast in the upcoming show's pilot opposite The Act's AnnaSophia Robb and Modern Love's Ben Rappaport, according to Deadline.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society is set to follow four members of a suburban garden club who "get caught up in murder and mischief as they struggle to make their conventional lives bloom".

NBC - Getty Images

Related: Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator to reunite with Stephanie Beatriz on Netflix show

Fumero will play Birdie, who is described as "entitled, rich, swathed in Chanel, a smoker, a drinker, self-destructive at times, toxic at others, but not without real pain beneath her façade". Birdie also happens to be a successful author, having written the best-selling memoir Digging for Gold: Dancing Through Divorce.

Robb has been cast as a high school English teacher named Alice, whose dreams don't exactly work out the way she expected them too.

Nina Westervelt - Getty Images

Finally, Rappaport will take on the role of Brett, who "put his own dreams of starting a car restoration business on hold so his now ex-wife could finish law school". Brett also works as the manager of a garden store so he can provide for his children.

It's not yet been confirmed who will play the garden club's fourth member.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society's pilot episode will be directed by Maggie Kiley, who will also serve as an executive producer alongside Jenna Bans, Bill Krebs and Casey Kyber.

John Lamparski - Getty Images

Related: Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews lands next movie role

Fumero famously played Amy Santiago on Brooklyn Nine-Nine from 2013 until the show came to an end after eight seasons in 2021.

More than a year after the finale aired, the actor admitted that she still felt "weird" about the show ending.

"I still get little, you know the way you do with mourning, little waves of, 'Oh this is so weird'," she said. "We're all getting better about seeing each other too. We had to establish that habit. The WhatsApp group is very active, we're trying to see each other in real life more."

You Might Also Like