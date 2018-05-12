‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Finds New TV Home, Stars And Fans Rejoice

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is coming back to television!

Fox canceled the Golden Globe-winning comedy show on Thursday, but NBC revealed late Friday it had picked up the show for its sixth season.

We got your SIX! #Brooklyn99 is officially coming to NBC! pic.twitter.com/NNQw2OZquH — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) May 12, 2018

The new season will have 13 episodes, per Variety.

Cast and crew members including Andy Samberg, Chelsea Peretti, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews and Stephanie Beatriz were jubilant at the news:

WE ARE BACK! @NBC PICKED US UP FOR A 6TH SEASON!!!

THANK YOU INTERNET!!!!!!!!!!!!



"NINE NINE" pic.twitter.com/JSiILkHQes — terrycrews (@terrycrews) May 12, 2018

NBC TAKIN B99 OFFA FOXES HANDSIES BBBBBSSSSSSssss pic.twitter.com/qXFr3Ic27G — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) May 12, 2018

Hey everyone, just wanted to say no big deal but....

NBC JUST PICKED #BROOKLYN99 UP FOR SEASON 6!!!

Thanks in no small part to you, the best fans in the history of the world!



Nine-nine!!!!!!!!! — Dan Goor (@djgoor) May 12, 2018

So happy to announce:

NBC IS PICKING UP BROOKLYN 99 for SEASON 6!!! — The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) May 12, 2018

This happened because the fans of the show went berzerk. We can't thank you -- or @NBC -- enough. #Brooklyn99 — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 12, 2018

#Brooklyn99 IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON 6 YOU GUYS ON NBC!!!!! You did this!! You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show!! Thank you!! Thank you to NBC!! NINE NINE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cTycfF4FoR — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) May 12, 2018

SQUAD YOU DID IT #BROOKLYN99 WILL BE ON NBC FOR OUR 6th SEASON! — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 12, 2018

It’s NINE o’clock and the NINE NINE is now on NBC. We are so grateful for our fans. THANK YOU. You made this happen. And we’re excited about this amazing new chapter for Brooklyn Nine-Nine. ️ — JoeLoTruglio (@JoeLoTruglio) May 12, 2018

Fans on Twitter, who had been in mourning over the show’s apparent demise, also celebrated the turnaround:

Good news: Andy is back on NBC!!!

Bad News: Andy has SO many unpaid NBC parking tickets!!! https://t.co/Mti5aWNBbr — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) May 12, 2018

Overjoyed to learn that #BrooklynNineNine has been saved by NBC. Apparently, Internet outrage can actually make a difference. pic.twitter.com/At5fJ9vo2z — Jace Lacob (@televisionary) May 12, 2018

I like thinking that Amy Santiago walked into NBC with a binder full of reasons they should pickup #BrooklynNineNine and convinced them immediately. — Damian Holbrook (@damianholbrook) May 12, 2018

the cancellation and renewal of b99 was so dramatic and intense like i just went though every single emotional possible in like 36 hours and the underdog ended up winning when all was lost... i want to watch it as a film — jess (@jesshakeitoff) May 12, 2018

THERE'S GOING TO BE A SIXTH SEASON OF #BROOKLYN99 ON NBC AND I AM PROCESSING THIS LIKE A MATURE ADULT I'M SO HAPPY pic.twitter.com/GwmTRaVdY0 — Mo Ryan (@moryan) May 12, 2018