    ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Finds New TV Home, Stars And Fans Rejoice

    Lee Moran
    "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" is coming back to television!

    Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is coming back to television!

    Fox canceled the Golden Globe-winning comedy show on Thursday, but NBC revealed late Friday it had picked up the show for its sixth season.

    The new season will have 13 episodes, per Variety.

    Cast and crew members including Andy Samberg, Chelsea Peretti, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews and Stephanie Beatriz were jubilant at the news:

    Fans on Twitter, who had been in mourning over the show’s apparent demise, also celebrated the turnaround:

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.