Brooklyn Mercedes driver fleeing NYPD blows light, crashes into SUV, killing woman

A speeding Brooklyn Mercedes driver fleeing NYPD cops ran a red light and crashed into an SUV, killing a woman riding inside, police said Monday.

Officers in a marked NYPD vehicle tried to stop Juan Lopez at Gates and Wilson Aves. in Bushwick when they spotted him speeding in a black Mercedes-Benz sedan about 5:25 a.m. Sunday, officials said.

But Lopez, 32, kept going west on Gates Ave., blowing the light and crashing into a Honda Pilot a block away, according to police. The Pilot driver had a green light and was heading south on Central Ave. when she entered the the intersection at Gates Ave., cops said.

Micah Dukes, riding in the back seat of the Pilot, was ejected upon impact. Medics rushed Dukes, 29, to Elmhurst Hospital but she could not be saved. She lived in Albany, according to cops.

The 34-year-old woman driving the Pilot was not hurt, nor were her other passengers, a 31-year-old woman in the front passenger seat and a 30-year-old man riding in the back.

Lopez, 32, lost control of his Mercedes after the impact and jumped the sidewalk, with officers arresting him moments later, police said.

He was hit with a raft of charges, including reckless endangerment, vehicular assault, leaving the scene of an accident, unlawfully fleeing police, reckless driving and driving while ability impaired.

Lopez, who refused to take a breath test, may also be charged with vehicular manslaughter after police confer with prosecutors, police said. He was taken to Brookdale University Hospital in stable condition. He lives in Cypress Hills, according to cops.

He has one prior arrest, for reckless driving last October. Police said in that incident he was caught running a number of red lights while riding a dirt bike.