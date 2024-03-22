Brooklyn man hunted for stabbing twins, 19, one fatally, surrenders: NYPD sources

The man hunted for stabbing twin sisters, one fatally, outside a Brooklyn bodega has surrendered, cops said Friday.

Veo Kelly, 20, turned himself in to police with his attorney at Brooklyn Criminal Court Friday, a police source with knowledge of the case said. He was then taken to the 78th Precinct, where detectives charged him with murder, assault and weapons possession.

His arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Friday.

On Thursday, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said that Kelly’s attorney had reached out to investigators, trying to broker a surrender.

Kelly had just left a party hall down the street from the Natural Plus deli in Park Slope around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when he encountered Samyia and Sanyia Spain.

The 19-year-old twins were getting food in the bodega on the corner of Fourth Ave. and St. Marks Place when Kelly started chatting them up.

“He was very aggressive to one of the girls, trying to get her contact information,” Kenny said. “When they didn’t take to his advances, it got verbal and it got physical.”

Police believe Kelly stabbed Samyia in the chest and neck. Medics took her to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, but she couldn’t be saved. Her sister was taken to the same hospital in stable condition with a stab wound to the arm, cops said.

Over the next few days, detectives were able to identify Kelly as the stabber, Chief Kenny said, adding that cops executing a search warrant of the suspect’s Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment found the clothes he wore during the stabbing.

The murder weapon hadn’t been recovered, Kenny said.

At Kelly’s apartment building Thursday, the superintendent told the Daily News the murder suspect’s mother left the city shortly after cops executed the warrant.

But the police were not the only ones looking for Kelly.

After the slaying, three men went door-to-door in the building looking for him, neighbors said.

“There were three thugs who came for him over the weekend,” said a resident who did not want to be named. “They were drunk, going from apartment to apartment.”

One of the men allegedly threw a brick through a neighbor’s window in an attempt to intimidate Kelly, the woman claimed.

“They didn’t know what apartment [Kelly] was in,” she said. “It scared the hell out of us.”

It was unclear whether the incident had anything to do with the stabbing of the sisters.

Kenny said the suspect never met the twins before and had just happened to show up at the bodega when the two victims were there.

“He came from the hall drunk,” Kenny said. The twins had showed up at the bodega after attending a family game night, relatives previously said. “They’re all in there after a night out ordering food.”

In an exclusive interview with The News on Sunday, the surviving twin said she knew Kelly was trouble and was trying to get her sister away from him.

“I grabbed her phone and I was like, ‘Come with me, come with me,’” Sanyia recalled. “I was like, ‘Why are you talking to that boy?’ She said, ‘I don’t want to talk to that boy.’”

Samyia didn’t want to give the man her phone number, so she provided her Instagram handle instead, her sister said.

“She said she wasn’t going to follow him back,” Sanyia recounted. “That’s it. She said no.”