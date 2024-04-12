Brooklyn man who had freezer full of roommate’s body parts arrested: NYPD

Cops have arrested a man they say killed his 40-year-old roommate and then cut the victim up and stuffed his decapitated head and other body parts in a freezer in his Brooklyn apartment, cops said Friday.

Nicholas McGee was serving time in a Virginia jail for identity theft when the NYPD found victim Kawsheen Gelzer’s remains inside the taped up refrigerator in his Nostrand Ave. apartment near Farragut Road in East Flatbush.

McGee’s longtime girlfriend Heather Stines, 45, was still living in the apartment and was arrested after the grisly Jan. 22 discovery.

Detectives charged McGee, also 45, with murder, robbery, concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Gelzer had been couch surfing at McGee’s apartment when the killing took place. Gelzer was a known drug dealer and registered sex offender convicted of sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy in 2004.

McGee may have killed Gelzer over an ongoing narcotics dispute, police said. Gelzer died from a blow to the head, cops said.

Officers called to the apartment found the body parts of a 6-foot tall, 200 pound man wrapped in black plastic bags in both Stines’ refrigerator and freezer, cops said.

Gelzer’s severed head was found in the refrigerator, according to court documents.

“The refrigerator was taped up,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at a recent news briefing. “They were trying to hole up, I guess, the smell inside.”

Stines was charged with concealment of a human corpse and ordered held without bail as she awaited trial.