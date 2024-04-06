Brooklyn man exiting his Infiniti SUV fatally struck by hit-and-run driver

A 57-year-old man stepping out of his car near a Brooklyn corner was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Friday, cops said.

The victim had parked his Infiniti FX 35 SUV on Wortman Ave. west of Georgia Ave. in East New York just before 6 a.m. when he was mowed down, police said.

The man died at the scene, the driver’s door still open. His name was not immediately released as cops track down relatives.

Police said they were looking for surveillance images to help them track the car and driver, who sped off east on Wortman Ave.