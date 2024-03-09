Brooklyn man charged with leaving scene of fatal lower Manhattan SUV crash

A Brooklyn man was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash after he allegedly ran down a pedestrian in lower Manhattan, authorities said Saturday.

Kevin Wright of Canarsie was arrested Friday in the deadly collision that occurred about 4:50 a.m. Wednesday on Canal St. near Lafayette St. on the border of Tribeca and SoHo, authorities said.

Wright, 48, admitted knowing he had struck the victim with his rental car, but drove away regardless, says a complaint in Manhattan Criminal Court.

“I hit a person on Canal Street and I kept driving. I did not call the police. I saw the damage on the hood of my car after the collision,” Wright allegedly told a detective.

The victim, an unidentified man in his 30’s, was crossing Canal St. midblock when Wright struck him with the black rented SUV, said police. The impact sent the pedestrian flying to the asphalt, leaving him with severe head and body trauma, cops said.

Medics rushed the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue but he could not be saved. He was not carrying ID and police were still working Saturday to determine his identity.

At arraignment Saturday, a Manhattan Criminal Court judge granted Wright supervised release, prosecutors said.