Brooklyn man, 22, fatally shot in back: NYPD

A 22-year-old Brooklyn man was fatally shot early Saturday during a clash at a Brooklyn NYCHA complex, police said.

Cops responding to a call of shots fired just before 3 a.m. found victim Rahquill Weekes sprawled out on the ground unconscious outside of an apartment building on Ave. W near Batchelder St. — part of NYCHA’s Sheepshead Bay Houses.

Weekes had been shot in the back, police said.

EMS raced him to Brookdale University Medical Center, but he couldn’t be saved.

The gunman fled the scene. No arrests have been made.

Police did not disclose a motive for the shooting Saturday.

Weekes lives in East New York, Brooklyn, about eight miles from where he was shot, cops said. It was not immediately clear what he was doing at the NYCHA complex.

Detectives were scouring the area for surveillance footage that can help them identify and track down the shooter.