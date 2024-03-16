Brooklyn gunfire hits one man three times, another is shot in the back

Two men hanging out in the courtyard of an apartment building in Brooklyn were shot multiple times Friday afternoon, police said.

The two men, 19 and 21, were shot just after 6 p.m. near 1778 Fulton St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, said cops.

EMS rushed the two men to Kings County Hospital. Both men were expected to survive, cops said.

Eight shell casings were scattered on the sidewalk as police investigated Friday evening.

The 21-year-old was shot in the buttocks, left thigh, and left calf, cops said. The 19-year-old was shot in the back.

“One kid was pulling himself across the floor. He played dead and he tried to get up but he wasn’t able to,” said a witness to the shooting who asked not to named.

“His body wasn’t working right. I’d be surprised if he ever walks again,” the man said.

Police said they were still looking for the shooter Friday.