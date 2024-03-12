Brooklyn Center man gets 90 months in prison for attempting to rape Rochester teen

Mar. 11—ROCHESTER — One of two men found guilty of attempting to rape a 17-year-old girl in Rochester in 2022 was sentenced Monday to 90 months in prison.

Timothy Nugene Bremer, 24 of Brooklyn Center, read from a statement in a sentencing hearing in Olmsted County District Court Monday afternoon, March 11, 2024, asking the court to give him probation instead of prison. Bremer told the court "gained a dramatic respect for women" in his time in custody and some of the treatment and evaluations he has received. He also asked for a chance to be around for his 2-year-old daughter.

Bremer was found guilty by a jury Dec. 15, 2023 of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Bremer's attorney Ben Smith said Bremer was amenable to treatment which is more readily available outside of prison.

District Court Judge Lisa R. Hayne denied the request.

"Mr. Bremer, you have taken zero responsibility," she said. "I can't make a ruling that you're amenable to treatment."

Hayne said Bremer's account of the incident in January 2022 differed from other accounts including the woman who reported the incident and a co-defendant in the case. The accounts from the woman say both Bremer and Dejuan Mark-Anthony Gray tried to force her to have sex with them remained consistent, Hayne noted.

That woman also spoke to the court saying she felt dehumanized and had earlier trusted Bremer when she didn't feel comfortable being in the same room as Gray.

"I felt helpless as they tightened their grip as they tried to steal my body," she said.

According to the criminal complaint, the teenager was exchanging text messages with Bremer and agreed to visit him at his apartment to smoke marijuana January 13, 2022. When she arrived there, she saw Gray there too and went with Bremer into his bedroom because she felt uncomfortable around Gray. She said Bremer then began trying to have sex with her and she responded by trying to leave the room but Bremer positioned himself between her and the door. She said Gray then entered the room and the two men assaulted her.

Bremer was ordered to serve two thirds of the 90 months in prison and is eligible to serve 30 months on supervised release followed by 10 years of probation.

Gray, who was found guilty in a separate trial Feb. 8, 2024, is scheduled to be sentenced April 24, 2024.