Brooklyn businesses undamaged from 4.8-magnitude earthquake

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Brooklyn businesses dodged a bullet on Friday as a 4.8-magnitude earthquake rattled the borough, leaving no reported damage, according to the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce.

When the tremors began, Gabrielle Napolitano, store manager for Brooklyn Made in Industry City, sprang into action.

“It started with a shake, and a rumble,” Napolitano recounted. “I wanted to make sure there was no inventory that hadn’t fallen off shelves, make sure that all of our stuff was together and we were lucky, everything was fine.”

The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, following its protocol, quickly reached out to Napolitano’s store and others across Brooklyn to assess the situation. “When I got here, someone from the office actually called the store,” Napolitano confirmed.

Watch: NYC skyline, Statue of Liberty shake during earthquake

This was the first time the chamber’s earthquake response plan, implemented after Hurricane Ida’s devastating floods in 2021, had been put into action.

“We reached out to our businesses as well as the business improvement districts and the merchant associations, and so far we haven’t had any reports of damage from any of our businesses,” stated Randy Peers, president of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce.

Despite the initial scare, Napolitano expressed relief. “We were lucky, nothing broke, whew!” she exclaimed.

While initial reports are positive, Peers emphasized continued vigilance. “We will continue to monitor the situation and collect information from the business community,” he said.

The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce encourages all small businesses to reach out to them for further information or assistance. Details can be found on the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.