Brooklyn boy, 3, dies after suffering head trauma while being babysat

A 3-year-old boy died after suffering head trauma while being babysat inside his family’s Brooklyn apartment, police said Monday.

A 29-year-old man who visited the boy’s babysitter was taken into custody and is being questioned.

No charges have yet been filed. An autopsy will determine how the boy died but police say he suffered apparent head trauma.

The boy was rushed unconscious from his family’s apartment on New York Ave. near Snyder Ave. in East Flatbush to Kings County Hospital about 9:40 p.m. Sunday, cops said. Doctors were unable to save him.

The boy’s name was not immediately released.

The mother, police said, was not home at the time and had asked a family friend to watch her son. A friend who visited the babysitter is being questioned by police.