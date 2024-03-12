Brooklyn basement where man was gunned down is drug, gambling den, cops say

The Brooklyn basement where a man was recently shot and killed is a known drug and gambling spot, according to police.

Lavel “Flip” Frasier was in the basement on Sterling Place near Franklin Ave. in Crown Heights at around 1 a.m. Sunday when there was a knock on a door, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at a Tuesday news briefing.

“[The] shooter comes to the door and knocks on the door, where [Frasier is] shot,” he said. “He retreats back into the basement, collapses on the couch.”

The gunman took off, leaving Frasier suffering with two gunshot wounds in the lower groin, which hit an artery, police said.

Medics rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Frasier’s wife told police the man spent time in the basement almost every day.

Cops are still looking for the gunman, saying he was caught on surveillance footage before the shooting on nearby Bedford Ave.

The man’s death was the second tragedy to strike the family in recent months.

In September, Frasier and his wife Andriana Edwards saved their six small children from a fire in their Cypress Hills building — a fire later deemed an arson set by landlord Rafiqul Islam.