Brooklyn activists demand Mayor Adams fulfill McGuinness Blvd. safety redesign promise

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Greenpoint residents are calling on Mayor Adams to follow through on his commitment to redesign McGuinness Boulevard to improve safety on the busy Brooklyn road.

The demands come as the city resumes some construction work on the corridor.

‘I needed to socially transition’: from announcer to advocate

Bronwyn Breitner, a longtime Greenpoint resident and coordinator for the “Make McGuinness Safe” coalition, spoke on behalf of dozens of supporters urging Mayor Adams to fulfill the promised redesign.

Breitner explained that the community had previously agreed to a compromise plan. This plan involved installing a bike lane on a third of the road, removing parking, and keeping all four driving lanes north of Calyer Street. However, the plan also included a commitment to implement a “road diet” (reducing the number of driving lanes) south of Calyer Street in the Spring.

“That’s what our community has been promised,” Breitner said.

The community’s demands coincide with the third anniversary of teacher Matt Jensen’s death in a collision on McGuinness Boulevard in 2021. The incident led then-Mayor de Blasio to pledge a redesign of the road.

However, Breitner argues that the current plan implemented north of Calyer Street has been ineffective.

“The bike lane is constantly blocked, forcing cyclists into moving traffic on a highway,” she said. “Businesses have no loading zones for their own deliveries, which is why the bike lane is blocked.”

This disarray creates confusion and safety hazards for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, according to Breitner.

Construction crews have resumed a reduced-scale redesign of McGuinness Boulevard after a winter pause. The project includes new pedestrian islands, a designated crossing at Freeman Street, upgraded traffic signals, improved visibility measures, and strict speed limit enforcement.

The city is also analyzing traffic data collected during the winter to assess the effectiveness of the current measures.

Councilman Lincoln Restler, whose district includes McGuinness Boulevard, accuses Mayor Adams of neglecting the community’s request for a road diet. He issued a stern warning to the mayor.

“When Mayor Adams once and for all fails to make McGuinness safe, he will be accountable,” Restler said. “He will be responsible for the crashes, for the injuries that happen in our community.”

Community members expressed their concerns and urged the city to take action.

“I’m asking you to do the right thing,” one resident said.

Another resident echoed the sentiment: “There’s so much that needs to be done on McGuinness Blvd., and you choose to do nothing.”

Despite the disagreements on the approach, all parties share a common goal: to prevent future tragedies on McGuinness Boulevard.

The mayor’s office has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.