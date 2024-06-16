Brookline police investigating Saturday night shooting

Brookline police are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday night.

According to police, on June 15, around 10:41 p.m., Brookline Police Dispatch received numerous calls from people in the Egmont Street area reporting that they had heard gunshots.

Police also received a description that two black males were wearing dark clothing and black masks. Officers responded immediately to the scene and began to search the area.

The suspects fled the scene prior to the officers arriving, police say. During a search, officers located 7 spent 45 caliber shell casings in the back of 14 Egmont Street.

The case remains under investigation and there are no injures to report.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Brookline Detectives at 617-730-2244.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

