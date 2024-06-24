Brookline bar ordered to close after violations were found by health department, police

A bar in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood has been ordered to close.

The Allegheny County Health Department ordered Proof Bar & Grill’s closure after 10 violations were found during an inspection on Friday.

Only one of the violations listed in the inspection report is considered high-risk for foodborne illness. Inspectors found various refrigerated food items stored at unsafe temperatures, like shrimp and raw ground beef. These items should be stored at 41 degrees or below, but inspectors say they were stored between 47-52 degrees at Proof Bar & Grill.

Other lower-risk violations listed in the report include no date marking system for prepared foods, a chef handling ready-to-eat food with their bare hands, a mold-like substance found in the ice machine and no thermometers in all of the bar’s coolers.

A release from the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement states its nuisance bar compliance check found four fire violations, 11 permits or licensing violations, tap cleaning violations and sales with out a health permit.

Click here to see the full inspection report from the Allegheny County Health Department.

