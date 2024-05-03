Brookfield doctors charged with child abuse, causing mental harm

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Two Brookfield doctors are charged with child abuse and causing mental harm to a child.

A physician’s oath is "first, do no harm," but Brookfield police say two doctors didn't practice that this week.

Prosecutors charged both Iyad Azzam and Wiaam Taha with two counts of felony child abuse and three counts of causing mental harm to a child.

Azzam is listed as an "interventional cardiology" doctor who sees patients at Froedtert and the Zablocki VA Medical Center.

FOX6 is not identifying the minors involved to protect their identities. According to prosecutors, Azzam beat one of them for "two hours" inside a Brookfield home.

Police say Azzam hit a minor with a belt on their "head, back, spine and hands."

Brookfield police say Taha watched it happen and tried to cover the bruises with make-up. A victim says Taha also hit them.

In another incident, prosecutors say Azzam choked, threatened to shoot, and held a child over a railing. At one point, investigators say a victim told Azzam they were going to throw up and Azzam told them he "would make [them] drink it if [they] did."

When Brookfield police arrived, officers said they "confirmed signs of physical abuse."

No one answered the door when FOX6 stopped by.

A spokesperson for the Medical College of Wisconsin told FOX6 Azzam "is currently on leave" and declined to share any other details.

On Thursday, May 2, a Waukesha County court commissioner set Azzam’s cash bond at $500,000. Taha’s was set at $250,000.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services, both Azzam and Taha are licensed to practice through 2025.

Azzam’s attorney told FOX6 he is still reviewing the case but said: "The allegations are obviously very serious and my firm is actively investigating the case and gathering more facts. Dr. Azzam is a dedicated physician and is a respected member of the community. This matter will take some time to resolve as I want to make sure I understand exactly what occurred here and figure out what's best for all involved. It is important to withhold judgment until all of the facts and circumstances are known."

