Brood XIX cicadas nearing end, trees recovering from damage

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Residents across Missouri and Illinois have been living with the loud sound of cicadas and the damage they’ve caused to some trees over the past month. If you’re ready for them to move on, it’s almost time.

Brood 19 has been seen since May across the St. Louis region, but the adults are approaching the end of their life cycle, and their offspring won’t be seen for another 13 years.

So, the sound of the seasonal cicadas will soon cease for a while, but never fear; there are still cicadas that come out every year.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.