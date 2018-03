Members of the Air Force Special Operations Surgical Team can set up an operating room on the battlefield in just 15 minutes. Their skills are tested in Syria as they treat civilians, many of them children.

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View.

About NBC Nightly News

Watch "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events. See More

Check out more stuff on Yahoo View