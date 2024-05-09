Bronze otter ‘Slider’ stolen from Nadaka Nature Park, Gresham police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A “beloved” bronze otter was stolen from Nadaka Park in Gresham, police said. Now authorities are asking the public’s help finding it.

“Slider” the otter and his bronze raven pal were created by artist Rip Caswell and his son Chad. They were introduced to the park in 2017. While the raven remains, looking for his friend atop a wooden pole, the otter is now gone, having gone missing sometime in the past two weeks, authorities said.

According to the Gresham Police Department, the two-foot tall otter was first noticed as missing on May 3 by David Bauman, a member of Gresham Outdoor Public Art. The group raises funds to buy art suitable for the outdoors and then donates it to public spaces in the City of Gresham. GOPA previously donated bronze sculptures for display in front of Gresham Police Department and Historic Downtown Gresham.

“The sad part is the neighborhood really came together to name the otter, Slider, and the raven, Seeker. The community will be missing Slider and members of GOPA would like to see him returned,” said Judy Hahn, the GOPA board president. “We’re hoping someone just wanted to put it in their yard.”

So far, Hahn has contacted local metal recyclers to see if any of them might’ve seen the statue. She said they’re careful not to take metal suspected to be stolen. However, there are still no clues about Slider’s whereabouts.

If anyone has information about where the bronze otter might be located, they are encouraged to contact Gresham police.

