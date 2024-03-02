Bronx teen arrested after opening fire outside New Rochelle Burger King

A Bronx teenager has been arrested after opening fire outside a Burger King in downtown New Rochelle, authorities confirmed Saturday.

The incident occurred Friday just before 8 p.m., New Rochelle police said in a press release.

Police said they received multiple reports of a “large altercation,” as well as gunshots fired outside the fast food restaurant” on LeCount Pl. and Anderson St.

The area is a popular hangout spot for local teenagers, according to News 12 Westchester.

According to police, the altercation stemmed from a confrontation involving “two groups of males inside the restaurant” in New Rochelle, a city in Westchester County just north of the Bronx.

Detectives said the teen, identified only as a 17-year-old male, “sustained a laceration in the melee” before shooting “multiple rounds at the fleeing group.”

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 9mm shell casings on the sidewalk outside the restaurant.

After hearing from witnesses about several males running from the scene, detectives were able to locate the suspected shooter.

When the suspect — who has not been named due to his age — was approached by officers, he attempted to flee on foot “while reaching into his waistband,” police said.

But despite his attempt, officers were able to apprehend him after a brief pursuit. The 17-year-old was found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun.

He has since been charged with three felony counts — two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of reckless endangerment.

There were no reports of anyone else hit with gunfire in the incident, police said.