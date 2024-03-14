Bronx shooting victim robbed of gold chain by killers, 2 arrested

A 28-year-old man shot to death in the Bronx four months ago was targeted for his gold chain — and two suspects have now been nabbed for his slaying, cops said Thursday.

Courtney Howell was shot in his car about 7 p.m. Nov. 19, stumbling out of the vehicle and collapsing near Morris Ave. and E. 174th St., police said.

The killers fled with the victim’s gold chain, police revealed Thursday.

Rashawn Pough, 29, was arrested Tuesday and Dante Williamson, 33, was nabbed Jan. 24, cops said. Both are charged with murder and gun possession.

Howell, struck in the face, hand and chest, was rushed by medics to St. Barnabas Hospital but could not be saved.

Both suspects are being held without bail.

The victim lived in the Wakefield section of the Bronx. He was arrested in Queens in September for allegedly yanking a woman’s hair during a domestic dispute. He also had two prior drugs arrests, one in 2018 and one in 2017, police said.