The Bronx paves the way for zero-emission trucks in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the help of a federal grant and various local nonprofit organizations in the Bronx is paving the way for zero-emission trucks in New York City.

The innovative initiative is also set to impact the workforce and economy greatly.

“We see the transition to zero-emission vehicles as a really strong development component,” said Zach Miller, director of metro region operations at the Truck Association of New York.

This requires proper training, which is currently provided in part by the worker education consortium.

“We do a short training to prepare apprentices, but once you become an official apprentice, it is a full-time job,” John McDermott said. “No cost whatsoever. This is something that we pay for. We are also providing driver’s licenses to a lot of young applicants. It’s something that a lot of people don’t have in our city.”

The training is a pilot program and runs in association with the Bronx Community College and Cuny. It will kick off in June, and by fall, the hope is to expand.

“We’ll be recruiting from community groups and from areas that have been impacted by pollution or by heavy traffic, like the Bronx terminal market,” said McDermott

The first fleet of electric trucks is expected in early 2025. In the meantime, if you are interested in learning more about the training program, you can reach out to the New York Trucking Association at nytrucks.org.

