Bronx mom charged with killing 6-year-old daughter in ‘house of horrors’ gets indicted

The twisted Bronx mother accused of hanging her own 6-year-old daughter in a closet and beating her before she died due to prolonged abuse has been indicted, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Lynija Eason Kumar, 27, was charged with murder and manslaughter after cops were called to the family’s 12th-floor apartment in NYCHA’s Forest Houses last year.

Officers discovered Jalayah Eason’s body in the apartment on E. 165th St. near Trinity Ave. in Morrisania on May 26, 2023 with new, healing and old bruises and scars, according to prosecutors.

Medics rushed her to Lincoln Hospital, but the little girl could not be saved.

After a disturbing investigation, detectives learned that between March 1 and the day her body was found, Kumar would hang little Jalayah in a closet of the apartment and beat her with a hard object, officials said.

The city medical examiner ruled the girl’s cause of death to be child abuse including asphyxia, blunt force injuries and malnourishment, prosecutors said.

Also in the squalid home were Jalayah’s siblings, an 8-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, who showed signs of abuse and neglect, the Daily News previously reported.

Following Jalayah’s death, Eason Kumar was charged with endangering the welfare of the two other children. Both kids were taken into custody by the Administration for Children’s Services in the wake of their sister’s death.

“For weeks before she succumbed, Jelayah [sic] knew only pain and hunger, allegedly committed by her own mother,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said in a statement. “We will get justice for Jelayah [sic] and are providing services and support to her two siblings who survived a house of horrors.”