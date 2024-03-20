Bronx manhunt for shooter who killed 2 in Mount Vernon marijuana shop holdup

Two men were shot to death during a botched robbery at a Mount Vernon cannabis store — and the gunman escaped into the Bronx, authorities said Wednesday.

The NYPD and the FBI are assisting the Mount Vernon Police Department in their hunt for the Westchester gunman after two people were shot inside the store on S. Fifth Ave. about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

One of the victims died at the scene while the other died a short time later at Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital.

It’s believed that at least one of the victims worked in the cannabis shop, according to the Journal News. The second man may have been trying to rob the place with the gunman who fled the scene.

The names of the two dead men were not immediately released.

The surviving suspect, police said, fled into the Bronx. The border between the Bronx and Mount Vernon is just a few blocks away rom the store.

The gunman, who possibly goes by the name “Marcos,” ditched his car in the Belmont section of the Bronx and ran off, according to WABC Eyewitness News.

NYPD officers and FBI agents combed the neighborhood Tuesday looking for the suspect. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Vernon Police Department Detective Division at (914) 665-2510. All calls will be kept confidential.