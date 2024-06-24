Bronx man sentenced for stealing money from skilled gaming machines in Pennsylvania, Virginia

A man from the Bronx was sentenced to prison for stealing money from skilled gaming machines in Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Rolando Jose Pena, 47, was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on his conviction of interstate transportation of stolen money.

The Department of Justice said Monday that between April 2022 and March 2023, Pena and his co-defendants broke into and stole money from skilled gaming machines throughout both states. They then took the stolen cash back to New York.

In total, Pena and his co-defendants stole more than $800,000 from over 40 places, officials said.

